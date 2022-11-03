Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 774 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,709,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 16.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 22,676 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 13.9% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 60,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco Company Profile

NYSE BTI opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.79. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.