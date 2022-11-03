Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 867.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 387.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after purchasing an additional 507,297 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,817,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQNR. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.22.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

EQNR opened at $36.78 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.65%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

