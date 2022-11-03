Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $230,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $170.44 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $154.21 and a 1-year high of $201.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

