First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1975 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 53,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

