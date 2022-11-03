First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1975 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.
First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.
First Business Financial Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.
About First Business Financial Services
First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.
