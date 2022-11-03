First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at CIBC

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s current price.

FCR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

TSE:FCR.UN traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.66. 251,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,553. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.41. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$14.08 and a 1 year high of C$19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.40.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.