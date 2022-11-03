First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, Raymond James downgraded First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
First Financial Trading Down 0.9 %
THFF traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.46. 19,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,112. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $570.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.61. First Financial has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Financial Company Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
Featured Stories
