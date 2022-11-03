First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFFGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

THFF traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.46. 19,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,112. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $570.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.61. First Financial has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.