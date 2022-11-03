First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up about 1.3% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $20,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,018,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,823,000 after acquiring an additional 142,269 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,849,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,642,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11,390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE FRC traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.84. 14,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,756. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.63.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on First Republic Bank to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.06.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

