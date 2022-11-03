FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

FirstEnergy has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 61.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 145.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FE. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

