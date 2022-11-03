Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.48-$6.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FISV traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 79,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.76.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fiserv by 94.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

