Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Down to $8.06

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $7.47. Fisker shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 73,044 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fisker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.52 and a quick ratio of 10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a negative net margin of 610,674.38%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Fisker by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the first quarter worth approximately $7,357,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the first quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 6,864.7% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 41,188 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.