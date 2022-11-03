FlatQube Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One FlatQube token can now be bought for $3.40 or 0.00016754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $50.86 million and $5,320.00 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 3.43379558 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13,935.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

