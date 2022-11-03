Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Michael P. Hartung Sells 44,898 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $882,694.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Flex Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86.

Get Flex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Flex

About Flex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.