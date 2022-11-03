Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.37

Shares of Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.37 and traded as low as C$2.30. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.33, with a volume of 230,116 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOM. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market cap of C$592.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.35.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

