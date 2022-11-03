Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.23.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $53.23 on Thursday. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

