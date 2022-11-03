Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

Freshpet Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $63.12 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $156.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 186.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 373.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

