FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
FTI Consulting Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $132.36 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.93. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth $702,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)
- eBay or Ety: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.