FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $132.36 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.93. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth $702,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

