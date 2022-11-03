Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.31-$10.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.94 billion-$26.94 billion.

Fujitsu Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Fujitsu stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. Fujitsu has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including personal computers, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

