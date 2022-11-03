Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Function X (FX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $95.18 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001151 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003257 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,304.70 or 0.31081452 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012139 BTC.
About Function X
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
