Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNKO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Funko from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Funko Trading Up 0.6 %

Funko stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,378. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $977.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. Funko has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.79.

Insider Activity

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,577. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

