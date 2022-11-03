FUNToken (FUN) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.13 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $82.16 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUNToken has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,249.22 or 0.30906367 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012071 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.