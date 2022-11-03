G999 Price Hits $0.0024 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $13,603.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00089605 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00067936 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00027122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006935 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

