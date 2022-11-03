G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $15,448.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00089814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00067549 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001839 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00027165 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006921 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.