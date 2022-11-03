Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.46

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.47 ($0.02). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,885,692 shares traded.

Galileo Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.53 and a quick ratio of 12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.93 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.19.

About Galileo Resources

(Get Rating)

Galileo Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. Its projects include the Star Zinc project located in Lusaka, Zambia; Kalahari Copper Belt project situated in Botswana; Kashitu Zinc project and Luansobe Copper project located in Zambia; Kamativi Lithium and Bulawayo Gold projects situated in Zimbabwe; Shinganda Copper and Gold project located in central Zambia; Ferber project situated in Nevada, the United States; and Glenover Rare Earth project located in Limpopo, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.