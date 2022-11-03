Galxe (GAL) Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Galxe (GAL) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Galxe has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $85.10 million and $82.35 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can currently be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00011915 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Galxe Profile

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

