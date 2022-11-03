Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,093.05

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,093.05 ($12.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,117.98 ($12.93). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,096 ($12.67), with a volume of 60,977 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.12) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Gamma Communications Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,093.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,130.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,890.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Gamma Communications Cuts Dividend

Gamma Communications Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

