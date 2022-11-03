Gartner (NYSE:IT) Given New $358.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.63.

IT stock opened at $318.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.67. Gartner has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $341.64.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,455. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 162.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 234.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

