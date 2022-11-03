Gartner (NYSE:IT) Given New $358.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

Gartner (NYSE:ITGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.63.

Gartner Trading Down 2.0 %

IT stock opened at $318.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.67. Gartner has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $341.64.

Gartner (NYSE:ITGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,455. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 162.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 234.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.