Gas 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.49 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00011639 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $23.82 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003293 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,249.22 or 0.30906367 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012071 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.