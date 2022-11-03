Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Generac also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GNRC traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.36. 142,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,395. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. Generac has a 12-month low of $104.81 and a 12-month high of $480.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $285.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. OTR Global cut Generac from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $302.25.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Generac by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,556,000 after buying an additional 422,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 69,910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Generac by 29.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,108,000 after buying an additional 38,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after buying an additional 29,226 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

