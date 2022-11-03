General American Investors Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.2% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 445.4% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.04. 780,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,625,742. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.