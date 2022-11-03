General American Investors Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 880.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.14. The company had a trading volume of 86,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,290. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $68.32 and a twelve month high of $147.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,851 shares of company stock worth $10,375,886. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

