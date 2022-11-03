General American Investors Co. Inc. Raises Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,813,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,519,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,481 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $12,716,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 89.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 743,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,275,000 after acquiring an additional 579,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,222,000 after acquiring an additional 546,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE:AGI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.43. 651,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,395. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $9.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 95.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Alamos Gold Profile

