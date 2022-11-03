General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Raised by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up about 0.6% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,075. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.41 and a twelve month high of $82.10.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

