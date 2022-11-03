Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.05-$8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.70 billion-$21.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.52 billion.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock traded up $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $176.87. 18,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,984. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $179.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.32 and a 200-day moving average of $146.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 32,017 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.