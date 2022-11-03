Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.30-3.40 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.37. 224,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,256. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.56. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,780 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $5,777,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after buying an additional 119,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 87,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

