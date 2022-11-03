Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.30-3.40 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 2.7 %
Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.37. 224,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,256. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.56. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,780 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $5,777,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after buying an additional 119,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 87,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
See Also
