Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ROCK stock traded up $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $50.85. 3,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,301. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.16. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after buying an additional 141,780 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $5,777,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,077,000 after buying an additional 119,766 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 152.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 87,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 32.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

