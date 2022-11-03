Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07, reports. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 31.93%.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBNXF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

