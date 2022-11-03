GICTrade (GICT) Price Reaches $0.91 on Major Exchanges

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00004496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $90.38 million and approximately $43,251.00 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.9266027 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $42,963.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

