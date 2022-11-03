Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.8% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 66.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $150.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.64. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

