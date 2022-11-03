Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $106,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after acquiring an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,171.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 205,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 837,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,134,000 after acquiring an additional 198,410 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $158.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

