Gilbert & Cook Inc. Invests $223,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $236.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.35. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,342,076. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

