Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 82.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 68.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 112,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,392,000 after acquiring an additional 45,765 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 17,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 124,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $296.56 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.45 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.36.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

