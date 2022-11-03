Gilbert & Cook Inc. Takes $264,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $147.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.32 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.