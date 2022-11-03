Gilbert & Cook Inc. Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,773 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 364.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

