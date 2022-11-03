Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.08 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 91.04% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at $148,000.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

