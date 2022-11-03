Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GKOS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Price Performance

NYSE:GKOS traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,555. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Glaukos has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.39). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Glaukos by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 855.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.