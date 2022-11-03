Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $166.48 Million Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,174,087 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,013 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies makes up about 18.0% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 3.88% of Ormat Technologies worth $166,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $726,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $584,683.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $42,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $271,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $726,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $584,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,617. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

ORA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE ORA traded up $4.59 on Thursday, hitting $92.97. 3,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average is $84.54. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $98.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $169.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.