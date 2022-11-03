Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS) Shares Up 2.2%

Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) shares were up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 19,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 29,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Global X Solar ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12.

Institutional Trading of Global X Solar ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Solar ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.13% of Global X Solar ETF worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.