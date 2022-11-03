GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. GLOBALFOUNDRIES comprises 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $10,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 133.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at $90,000. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of GFS traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.03. 94,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion and a PE ratio of 59.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.47.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

