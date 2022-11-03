Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Shares Up 1.3%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (CVE:GSV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.02. 102,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 200,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$0.55 to C$0.39 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Gold Standard Ventures Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.01.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

