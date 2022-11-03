Goldfinch (GFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $18.70 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $18.70 million and $1.51 million worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00003362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,476,441 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

